The cause of a 3-alarm fire late Thursday morning in Pike Creek is under investigation.
(speaking in the video: Norman Custis; Gretchen Fitting, Senior Sgt. Abigail Haas of New Castle Co. Paramedics)
Firefighters arrived in Fairway Falls with flames coming from a middle-of-the-row townhome. A second alarm was called, followed by a mayday, and then a third alarm.
New Castle County Paramedics Senior Sergeant A.E. Haas said at the scene that one firefighter was in serious but stable condition with burns and smoke inhalation. Two other firefighters had less serious injuries. One other firefighter refused transport after being evaluated at the scene. Haas was not aware of any residents being injured.
The injured firefighters apparently were rescued in response to the mayday call.
One unit was severely damaged, and fire and smoke apparently spread to at least one other attached townhome.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)