What sort of health secrets are contained in the sewers of New Castle County?
Earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic, the county worked with Biobot Analytics in testing wastewater samples for presence of the virus. Such analysis was believed to be more accurate than looking at COVID-19 testing results.
Starting soon, samples will be collected weekly from up to 20 locations across New Castle County as part of a six-month pilot program and will be sent for analysis. County Executive Matt Meyer said samples would be analyzed for fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamines and nicotine.
(speaking in the video: New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, New Castle County Police Lieutenant Allen Herring, and Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Director of Executive Programs and Grant Administration Brent Waninger)
"We're going to get a lot more information than just COVID," Meyer said.
Results will be available for the general public, as well as to law enforcement and health specialists who may be able to use such data in developing their response strategies.
"Being able to share that information and data with the state, I think it's extremely important so that we can continue to combat this together," New Castle County Police Lieutenant Allen Herring said. "The only way we're going to get through this is as a team and these outside-of-the-box ideas."
Delaware's Opioid Response Center is on the verge of opening at the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health, and is also expected to make use of data contained from sewer sample analysis.
"It will be the state's real-time data analytics, intelligence gathering and operations deployment center for opioid response throughout the state. A data source such as wastewater testing that the county has proposed really does fit in with that real-time monitoring and analysis," DSAM Director of Executive Programs and Grant Administration Brent Waninger said.