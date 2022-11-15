Volunteers with The Resurrection Center (TRC) in Wilmington got an early start on Thanksgiving with an outreach program on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, providing a turkey and sides to individuals and families in need of their support.
TRC members and nonmembers purchased specified grocery items and 150 bags were prepared this year.
"We've provably been doing this for about ten years," said congregation Elder Juanita Bradley, who adds that the food distribution helps individuals and families with up to nine members.
Among families receiving support are ones from the Brandywine School District, the community, TRC Food Pantry clients, and in some cases TRC members.
"This outreach is also in-reach," said Bradley. "Those within our congregation also benefit from this service as well. And because we connect with the community we have businesses who contribute, we have people who call us and ask us what we're doing and they want to be a part of it, and they have been."
Student and Young Adult Pastor Al Motley said Thanksgiving is a special time of year for families, but their outreach goes on year round.
"Not as grand as we do on Thanksgiving but our food bank closet, our ministry here at The Resurrection Center, we are giving out food every Sunday for those who are in need," said Motley, who added that this Thanksgiving is even more special as people move out of the pandemic.
"Families are reuniting, communities are coming back together, people are coming back together, and nothing brings family together more than food."