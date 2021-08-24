"She was such a great person."
Those are the words of Mirian Escobar about her older sister, Cecilia Escobar-Duplan, who was killed early Sunday morning, August 22, 2021, when she stopped to assist at an accident scene on I-95 in Wilmington.
The 25-year-old member at Wilmington Manor Fire Company was hit by a pick up truck which then smashed into the initial crash scene.
Escobar, her parents and siblings, family and friends, joined with members of the fire company at a news conference Monday afternoon to talk about Cecilia.
"I think everyone here can completely agree that she was the most kindest, thoughtful person in the world. She put everyone first," said Escobar.
"Nothing phased her. She was so brave and strong but did it with such gentleness and it always came from her heart. She never questioned 'if I should help someone.'"
When asked about Cecilia stopping at the accident scene that led to her death Mirian said: "That's her in every way."
Her siblings said she wanted to be a state trooper.
"She would break any barrier," said Escobar. "She made it known that nothing was going to stop her."
Escobar said Cecilia was always the leader for all of their siblings.
"She was always a good kid. Straight A student. She did not miss one day of school. She was always on task.
"She was my role model, my idol, I looked up to her in every way. She made everything possible," said Escobar.
"Cecilia brought a light to the station that few people bring," said Wilmington Manor Fire Company Past Chief Chad Ingram.
"She was dedicated. She truly enjoyed what she did in helping the citizens of the community. Moreover, she did it in a positive way that we're really gonna miss."
Black bunting is draped on the outside of Station 28 on Route 13, and black ribbons adorn the front of the fire apparatus.
Escobar-Duplan was on her way home from work as a security officer with the West Chester University Department of Public Safety when she witnessed the crash ahead of her.
Delaware State Police are continuing their investigation of the entire incident.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
A GoFund page has been set up to support the Escobar-Duplan's family with funeral expenses.