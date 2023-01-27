Students at one high schools agriculture program are scrambling to meet an unexpected demand for more affordable farm-fresh eggs.
The price of eggs has been rising sharply due to several factors: a bird flu outbreak, and the need for replacement chickens to reach egg-laying maturity.
On the property of William Penn High School in the Colonial School District, students make it part of their regular routine to visit the chicken coop, make sure the chickens are fed and their water and bedding are kept clean.
"We give them calcium to make sure their eggs are nice and strong," 10th-grade student Jalycia Taylor said.
Then, the students gather up the eggs. They bring the eggs inside, wash them and hand-pack them into cartons.
Eggs have gone to school culinary programs and nutrition services. But, Agriculture and Animal Science Teacher Karen Ferrucci said more teachers and staff wanted a part of that special price: $3-a-dozen.
"The demand was very high. We had requests for 41 dozen eggs which was about 20 or 22 teachers. Every teacher received at least a dozen eggs," Ferrucci said.
The special deal, only available to the Colonial School District community (teachers and staff), also has a limited shelf life. Prices are expected to go up to $5 a dozen, but that will still be less than the price at supermarkets and organic food stores.
Plus, these are farm-fresh eggs.
According to Ferrucci, students are aware of the economic factors surrounding the product they handle every day, adding a new component to what they have been learning.
"They get to learn everything about the animal - in this case, for chickens - all of the anatomy, the ins-and-outs, the food safety aspect, the customer service aspect, inventorying - they learn a lot of different skills that can transfer out into the local community as well as other jobs that may not be agriculture-related, but we enjoy giving these kids hands-on opportunities when we can," Ferrucci said.
Jalycia Taylor, meanwhile, may have discovered her career path.
"At the beginning of the year we do regular agriculture and you can branch off into animal science or plant science. I chose animals because that's what I want to do when I grow up."