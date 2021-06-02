A shelter-in-place order has been lifted following an all-night standoff in Wilmington after three city police officers were shot responding to a call Wednesday night at 24th and North Market streets.
"There is no immediate threat to the public at this time," said Wilmington police spokesman David Karas.
The shootings occurred at around 10:30 p.m., on Wednesday, June 2. All three officers were hospitalized in stable condition.
A neighbor said she heard the about 10 to 15 shots Wednesday night and looked outside to see what was going on.
"I saw a Wilmington police officer carrying another Wilmington police officer. He laid him down on the street in front of his police car; it looked like they started to work on him," she said, adding that other officers then rushed in with shields to protect their grounded colleague.
A SWAT team entered the King Plaza Apartments at 25th and North Market at around 12:30 a.m., where they believed a suspect was hiding.
As of 3:45 a.m., they had not exited that building.
Shortly before 6:30 a.m., a number of police officers, some wearing tactical gear, made their way up a Wilmington Fire Department ladder truck and into a 3rd floor apartment.
A short time later officers emerged with a small child and a woman.
At 9:30 a.m. Thursday, sources told WDEL one person was led out in handcuffs. No word yet on the person's involvement in the incident. Major apparatus was also seen leaving the scene after 12 hours.