In December of last year, Zac Clark was on television winning season 16 of the television program, The Bachelorette.
On Thursday, October 14, 2021, he was in Newark talking to University of Delaware students about the struggles of battling addiction and mental health issues.
Clark opened up about his personal issues during a segment of "The Bachelorette," and is now using his new found fame to help spread the word.
Arriving at the UD campus brought him back to his own college days.
"Reflecting on my college experience it wasn't as glamorous or glorious as I thought it might have been," said Clark, "and I was probably in a position then to ask for help. So being able to come out here and share some of that experience with the people here and the student body, and let them know there doesn't need to be something wrong, but if you're feeling like there might be you can ask for help, it's okay."
Following a community run around Newark, Clark took selfies and spoke with UD students in the backyard of Sean's House on West Main Street.
The residence is named after former UD basketball player Sean Locke who took his own life just a few weeks before his 24th birthday.
Clark said there are a lot of stories like Sean's out there.
"Too many. Just in this little event today I've probably had a dozen people share with me people they've lost to this thing, whether it be an overdose or a suicide, or whatever it might be," said Clark.
And he said that's why a place like Sean's House is so important.
"We have to keep doing the best we can to get it out there and have places like Sean's House everywhere," said Clark. "Have these resources available so that someone who is struggling can show up, not have to give an ID, and can just talk to people because at the end of the day it's all about community."
Clark is planning to run the New York City marathon in November to help raise funds and awareness for the organization he co-founded called Release Recovery Foundation.