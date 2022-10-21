Wilmington's newest public park goes way beyond providing people with a place to enjoy spending time outdoors. The Southbridge Wilmington Wetlands Park also provides flood relief, makes use of previously polluted land, and represents another opportunity to control flooding that has affected Southbridge for years.
During a ribbon-cutting event this week, credit was given to Southbridge residents who raised concerns in the first place.
"It's really how a city at its best works," Wilmington Public Works Commissioner Kelly Williams said.
It took a decade-and-a-half and $26-million to arrive at completion of the park, which is located near the 76ers fieldhouse and is bordered by A Street, Walnut Street and Garasches Lane.
"What this wetland does is, it mitigates flooding. It stores over 2,000,000 gallons of stormwater that previously caused flooding and it restores the tidal wetland with 62 different planted species," Williams added.
Mayor Mike Purzycki was appreciative of two previous mayors, Dennis Williams and James Baker, for persevering with the project. Also thanked were the federal delegation, the Carney administration, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources, Delaware Department of Transportation, Delaware Nature Conservancy, Delaware Nature Society, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Army Corps of Engineers.
Purzycki said at any point, it would have become easy to get discouraged.
"We just don't get put off by the negative. We just think of the aspirations, and the positive," Purzycki said.
The city is also working to complete another flood mitigation project in late 2023 to separate 36 acres of Combined Sewer Overflow pipes into stormwater and sewer pipes. Rainwater will be allowed to flow directly through new pipes into the restored wetlands park for gradual release into the Christina River. Sewer pipes will take waste directly to the city wastewater treatment plant.
The Mayor's office broke down the sources of funding:
The sources of funding for the total project (the wetlands park, sewer separation project, and phase two wetland expansion) include $3.5 million (DNREC Land Conservation Loan), $26.5 million (DNREC Municipal Loan), $2.0 million (DNREC Brownfields Remediation), $5.7 million (City of Wilmington), $3.5 million (National Fish and Wildlife Grant) and $770,000 (Delaware Nature Conservancy) and a yet to be quantified commitment from DELDOT to construct the phase two park expansion. The total of the wetlands park itself, however, is $26 million.