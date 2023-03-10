There was work to do Friday in Wilmington before the celebrating could begin.
A week before St. Patrick's Day, a fresh coat of bright green paint was applied to the traffic stripes along King Street in Wilmington - so there would be no mistaking the route for Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade. Police Chief Wilfredo Campos, Fire Chief John Looney, Mayor Mike Purzycki and members of the Irish Culture Club of Delaware took their turns with the paint brush at Rodney Square, which is the ending spot for Saturday's Parade.
"It's a really nice time of year to celebrate people of Irish heritage, and to me that's the essence of what cities are," Purzycki said. "We've got St. Anthony's, we've got the Greek Festival, we've got the St. Paddy's Day Parade to celebrate the diversity in our community."
According to Philip Leach of the Irish Club of Delaware, it was brought up during their dinner this week that about 15% of Delawareans claim Irish heritage, but in New Castle County it could be as high as 45% - making the parade more than just fun but also meaningful.
Leach added that the parade is one of the largest in the region and people from Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland are known to attend.
"We invite everyone to come out and enjoy the 46th parade," Leach said.
The parade begins Saturday Mar. 11th at noon at 4th Street and King Street. It will feature floats, marching bands, dancers and more. Guests are invited to stay for the "hooley" after the parade.
---
If you go:
Street closures associated with this event will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until about 4 p.m. They are as follows:
King Street from East 2nd Street to East 15th Street
East 4th Street from Walnut to Shipley Street
East 8th Street from Walnut to Market Street
3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th Streets, from King to Market Street
9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th Streets, from French to Market Street
Southbound vehicular traffic on North Market Street will also be diverted to North Park Drive - West 18th Street prior to the Market Street Bridge
Parking is prohibited during the Parade on the following streets:
On 10th Street, from North King Street to North Shipley Street
On the unit block of East 11th Street, between North Market Street and North King Street
On North Shipley Street, from 4th Street to 5th Street
There will be, however, plenty of free parking near the parade activities.
DART will be detouring buses around the Parade route. Please check their website at dartfirststate.com for more information.