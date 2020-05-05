"We have both good and bad news today--or, cautious news, I should say," said Gov. John Carney Tuesday during his bi-weekly update on Delaware's novel coronavirus COVID-19 response.
From there, the governor noted that the percentage of the testing the state is doing is on a downward trend along with hospitalizations as the state looks for 14-day trends.
"Our efforts to flatten the curve has been working, and all the Delawareans who have pitched in; who stayed at home; who followed the guidance and the requirement to wear masks in public to keep us safe; social distancing when out in public and when in our state and county and city parks; to do that in a way that's safe for themselves and their neighbors; not to gather with more than 10 people in one place; all those efforts--difficult ones--and to all the businesses that have been closed down, haven't been able to to serve the public, and angry customers have made a tremendous sacrifice--that sacrifice seems to be paying off, so it's a very positive thing. It tells us that shortly we'll be able to...take the foot off the brake, if you will, start turning on that dimmer switch to lighten up our economy."
The press conference followed an announcement earlier Tuesday afternoon that Carney would look to begin introducing the loosening of restrictions for businesses seeking to reopen, in some ways, in time for Mother's Day and Memorial Day weekend.
"We've got a situation where we still have COVID-19 that's present in our community. It's not going away," the governor said. "We're not out of the woods, we don't have a vaccine or an effective treatment. But every everyone's eager. They've seen...the number of cases and hospitalizations are flattening out and even trending down, and so they're eager to go back to work. They're eager to reopen their businesses...Going back to our messages that have guided us, we need a healthy community before we can have a healthy economy. We need to have both. They can't be mutually exclusive."
Delaware's beaches: 'Toughest decision'
With Mothers' Day and Memorial Day on the horizon and as Ocean City, Maryland, Town Council voted Monday night to reopen its beaches and boardwalk this weekend, Delaware is left in a difficult position.
Carney, last week, had said he had hoped to coordinate Delaware's beaches reopening with Maryland, but obviously that's not going to happen. The governor said he anticipated being able to reopen Delaware beaches, on a more broad basis, toward the end of the month.
"That's probably the toughest decision that we have coming up," Carney said. "I did get a letter today from the Association of Coastal Towns in Delaware, very thoughtful letter in terms of how they see it. One of the things they mentioned in there was that each of their towns are different. So Rehoboth and Bethany, in particular, are different than Dewey Beach and Lewes and some of the others. We had a call with the mayors today, earlier today, and a lot of the beach issues came up, in particular wondering how am I going to keep people, who are going on the beach in Maryland, from coming over the state line at his beach in Delaware...over in Maryland, they're going a little bit further than we are, I think, and we're going to...have a conference call later this week to talk to the mayors and see if we can come up with a consistent plan in terms of opening the beach more broadly. I think, looking towards the end of the month would be kind of the best estimate of when that might occur."
Of particular concern--towns on the border with Maryland--like Fenwick Island.
"I do have some concerns with Ocean City opening their businesses. Obviously businesses on this side of the lien are going to say, 'why not us?'"
Carney added his executive order permits solo exercise and surf fishing for individuals--though he's not sure that went well.
"We understand that the weather is getting nicer. People want to be at their beach homes; obviously, if you live in Delaware and have a beach house, you obvious have the right to go, and there's no restriction for you going there, and you can be on the beach as long as you're not sitting, laying," he said.
The governor noted key to the state's rolling reopening will be how effectively businesses can apply social distancing practices.
As some businesses begin to reopen and people begin to stretch their legs, Carney stressed it was important to remember the situation is different, no matter how badly we all may want a return to normal.
"Things are going to be different. I think that's the message as we, in a rolling way, kind of reopen business here in our state," he said. "We need to be making sure people still stay six feet apart. The virus will still be present. We feel like we're getting control of the virus by social distancing and stay-at-home orders, and we would encourage people to do that, to wear masks, and to follow the rules."
Universal testing for long-term care facilities
The Director for the Division of Public Health, Dr. Karyl Rattay said Delaware's primary focus moving forward would be supporting a universal testing infrastructure for the First State's long-term care facilities, who house the most vulnerable populations.
"So long-term care facilities, as you all know, is an area where we have been extremely concerned and we have implemented a number of measures to help," she said. "Whether it's to screen or identify or test individuals in long-term care--residents and staff--as well as to help support the appropriate use of personal protective equipment in long-term care, what has become clear is that since there is asymptomatic spread that is so common, it makes it more challenging to really identify and isolate individuals who may be spreading the infection."
The DPH wants to get a very exact idea about who is potentially infected and spreading the virus, be it residents or residential employees.
"And for that reason, we are supporting universal testing across our long-term care facilities," she said. "The plan is to test all residents and staff who are in our long-term care facilities for COVID-19. DPH will be providing the facilities with tests and testing supplies and training and support for this program to help us again protect our most vulnerable Delawareans. The reason this is so important is, if we do better understand whether it's staff or residents who may be impacted, whether it's pre-symptomatic--so, before they develop symptoms--or asymptomatic--those without symptoms--we can better support staffing training and really isolating individual staff and residents to help better prevent spread...This testing guidance is also consistent with new CDC guidance that came out just on Sunday to prioritize testing of residents in in these facilities."