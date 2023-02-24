Delaware's citizen-soldiers have been called upon for a variety of responsibilities over the years, including a few that have developed relatively recently: COVID response, and supporting President Biden as he travels into and out of Delaware.
2023 also brings more opportunities for the Delaware National Guard to grow to meet its obligations.
Delaware Adjutant General Major General Michael Berry provided a State of the Guard update for the community. A new fuel cell hangar for the 166th Airlift Wing will replace the existing structure in the New Castle area.
"It sets the State of Delaware up for the reception of C-130 J-Model aircraft, which is the next iteration. Right now we're in H-2-and-a-half which are more modern than we had a year ago," Berry said. "The next generation are J models. Without this new fuel cell hangar, we wouldn't be competitive - but now we will be, and that's important. It's important to the organization and it's important to the airmen and their families because it makes them safer doing their jobs. It ensures the continuing flying mission for our wing here in Delaware."
New and improved armories and maintenance facilities are on the schedule for the Army National Guard up and down the state, according to Berry.
"We've got a lot of projects going on which make our soldiers safer, make them more professional, make them have more pride in the organization when they come to drill, and increase readiness - readiness for the United States Army and readiness for the United States Air Force. That's what we are here for."
Berry is trying to grow the Army Guard by about 400, to bring its ranks of citizen-soldiers to about 2,000, ready to deploy in Delaware, nearby, or around the globe.
Also Friday, the Joint Military Affairs Committee of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce and New Castle County Chamber of Commerce presented the 2023 Warrior Friendly Business Awards to Bloom Energy (over 50 employees) and Orth Financial Group (under 50 employees).