Small businesses in Delaware keep working through challenges that range from finding workers to staying competitive, and getting access to affordable capital.
A policymaker series Tuesday brought business people together in a rather unusual setting. A roundtable was held - without a table - on board a parked limousine bus at Delaware Limo in Wilmington. It was hosted by Senator Chris Coons, D- Del. - a member of the Small business and Entrepreneurship Committee - and the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices program.
(speaking in the video: US Sen. Chris Coons; Elom Ahiamadjie, Delaware Limo; Devon Mitchell, DSN)
"One of the challenges I heard across everyone is access to credit - being able to get affordable lending that helps them grow their businesses in a sustainable way," Coons said.
Access to capital is more than a buzz phrase to attendees such as Devon Mitchell with Newark-based DSN Corporation, which specializes in indoor air quality and water quality. He said he is concerned about "making sure small businesses in Delaware are equipped to engage and have access to bank loans, funding that's out there to help them grow their businesses."
The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices Program also spreads awareness while facilitating education and networking. Another is SCORE, the Service Corps of Retired Executives.
Delaware Limo founder and CEO Elom Ahiamadjie is part of the GS 10K-SB program.
"We want to employ more people and be able to offer more for our employees and be able to engage in the resources available to small businesses and be able to deliver more for our community and for our staff as well," Ahiamadjie said.
According to the Executive Director of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices program at Community College of Philadelphia Franne McNeal, small business owners who apply and are selected go through a 14-week free program. Currently it has nearly 770 alumni.