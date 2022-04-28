A three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the Wall that Heals, is on display at William Penn High School through Sunday, May 1, 2022.
The effort to get the traveling exhibit, which includes a mobile education center, was spearheaded by William Penn math teacher Nora Hutchinson in honor of her father-in-law who died in 2013 from complications of exposure to Agent Orange.
"And I just thought the times that we're living in with COVID, we need a little bit of hope, we need a little bit of excitement, we need to show these kids that anything is possible," said Hutchinson, "while also bringing those 58,000 names home to the community and honoring them."
Hutchinson said it was a team effort, including staff at William Penn and from Colonial School District, to bring the exhibit to Delaware.
Steve Kellam, a Vietnam veteran from Dover, was one of the so-called "River Rats" who served with the U.S. Navy on board river boats.
It is the first time the Wall That Heals has been displayed at a school in Delaware and Kellam said having it here was "absolutely awesome."
Kellam, who has visited the original Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. several times, says the wall is aptly named.
"It really does heal," said Kellam, "and it heals each of us in different ways."
Both Kellam and Hutchinson agree having the exhibit at William Penn is a way to challenge today's students as they emerge from the pandemic.
"Doesn't matter that you sat in front of a computer screen for a year and a half, what are you going to do now, what are you going to do today?" said Hutchinson.
"If it gets to one kid, it's worth it," said Kellam.