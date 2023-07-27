Art creations good enough to eat were first made, then devoured Wednesday at Eisenberg Elementary School in the Colonial School District.
Students enjoyed their midday meals, then proceeded to make a caterpillar - or a snail - out of slices of cucumber, celery and other items, with cream cheese as the "glue." It is part of a partnership between the district's Nutrition Services Division and the University of Delaware Nutrition and Dietetics Program, which is finally hands-on after a four-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(speaking in the video: 'Michael,' ; UD student Sam Baum, Colonial Summer Program Coordinator Kanir Malone)
"I think it teaches them some creativity, that food can look good but it also helps them try a little bit more and maybe eat vegetables," UD student Sam Baum said.
The idea is to show students where their food comes from. Some of it is from the nearby Penn Farm. A mini-farmers market is set up right in the school cafeteria where students and local families can purchase corn, cucumbers, peppers and other produce - even local honey.
The farmers market is open one more Wednesday this summer - Wed. Aug. 2nd at 11 a.m.
Doors have been open at Eisenberg and other schools for the on-site summer feeding program as well. Nutrition Services Manager Kanir Malone hopes it will reach pre-pandemic levels and make about 60,000 meals available.
"We're really welcoming all of our families to come," Malone said.