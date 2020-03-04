Thanks to the efforts of a group of middle school students, customers at one Wawa only can enjoy the Spicy Chicken Snack Wrap - or, for a sweet treat, the Oreo Pretzel Twist Creme Smoothie.
Those were the winning and second-place entries developed by the students at P.S. duPont Middle School through the store chain's Future Food Scientist Program.
Eshon Slowe made the efforts of his teammates seem simple: "we were just putting flavors together."
Thus the Snack Wrap was born - chicken strips, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, salsa, lettuce and creamy chipotle sauce in a flour tortilla.
The students were invited to visit Wawa's Innovation Center last fall to learn more about careers in the food industry. They later took what they learned as they developed and submitted recipes to impress Wawa's culinary experts.
"While they were there, the students participated in lessons on nutrition, food safety, marketing and different flavors," P.S. duPont technology teacher Stella Evans said.
The smoothie contains vanilla dairy, ice, Oreo cookie pieces and mini pretzels with whipped cream and caramel drizzle on top.
"We were just brainstorming. We were looking for something really unique they don't have at Wawa," student Marina Chakar said.
"The kids consistently amaze us with their enthusiasm as well as the creativity that they bring to the products," Wawa nutritionist Meghan Novoshielski said.
These two items - programmed into the kiosks - are available for one week only, and only at Wawa's 727 Philadelphia Pike location. A portion of the sale proceeds will benefit the Food Bank of Delaware, which was presented with a $1,000 donation from Wawa Tuesday. That helps the Food Bank create 2,000 meals.
The experience is likely to stay with the students for a long time, and it may have influenced their career options.
"After doing this, I see how cool it is, all of the people liking what I made," Osman Baig said.