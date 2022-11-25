Small business becomes big business on Small Business Saturday, which comes the day after Black Friday.
In Delaware, a large percentage of jobs are in small business, and many have kept going while adjusting to numerous challenges, especially over the course of the last few years.
Elected officials including Newark Mayor Stu Markham and U.S. Senator Tom Carper, visited some Main Street businesses shortly before the Thanksgiving weekend. Markham said the city does what it can to help them, including al fresco dining at times.
"People could get out, they could be on Main Street, be out and still help the restaurants. Also, we had some relaxed take-out rules," Markham said. "They worked hard and survived, but it wasn't easy."
Carper, D-Del., who also visited small businesses in all three Delaware counties during the week, said he asked them three main questions: how are they doing, how is the congressional delegation doing, and what can they do to help.
"The answer that we hear most often is we have a hard time finding people who will come to work, be trained, stay working and continue to work," Carper said. "That's a big challenge."
Carper said he is trying to gain support for a proposal to allow mini-Pell Grants for professions like skilled trades and welding, in addition to the Pell Grant program that allows students to pursue a college degree.
For a mid-week late-morning, the Peach Blossom Eatery was hopping. Its co-owner, Olivia Brinton, said their customer base as well as their employees are local and are big reasons behind the restaurant being able to grow during its first year.
"Our employees go out and spend their money at local businesses. We reinvest in the town here," Brinton said. "If we were to open a third business, it would be in this town. I think that the cycle of supporting small businesses pays back ten-fold.
There to assist or provided guidance are the Delaware Small Business Development Center and the U.S. Small Business Administration, among others.