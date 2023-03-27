"If we can make it in America, we should make it in America..."
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, speaking in Wilmington Monday, said that's a worthy goal, as the chip shortage that kept vehicles from making it onto showroom floors demonstrated. Blunt Rochester, D-Del. took part in a discussion featuring Export Import Bank of the United States President and Chair Reta Jo Lewis moderated by World Trade Center Delaware.
(speaking in the video: Export-Import Bank of the United States President and Chair Reta Jo Lewis; Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del.)
According to Lewis, EXIM as it's known is the nation's export credit agency. "We provide working capital support for small business. We have guarantee programs, we have insurance products basically to help our American companies - no matter what size, no matter what sector - helping them to compete and helping them to win."
EXIM is all about minimizing that risk of pursuing international ventures, according to Lewis.
"That could help us to be able to unleash the competitive capacity that we have, right here in our own state," Blunt Rochester said. She added that the same appealing Delaware characteristics that are well-known in the nation - the transportation network, port facilities and proximity to major cities - can and should be showcased to the world.
"Delaware is an incredible hub of entrepreneurs and opportunity," Blunt Rochester said.
International trade supported 21.2% of all jobs in Delaware in 2021, amounting to 128,300 jobs. Delaware also exported $4.7-billion in goods in 2021, 21% more than in 2020.
Also, EXIM has financed $35-million in exports from nine Delaware companies since 2014.
“Small, minority, and women-owned businesses cite the lack of access to financing as a major impediment to exporting. As the state’s EXIM Regional Export Promotion Partner (REPP), World Trade Center Delaware can help EXIM reach these business owners and assist them with trade finance, credit insurance and other risk reduction instruments that will allow these companies to compete in the international marketplace,” WTCDE President Carla Stone said.