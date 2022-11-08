The cause of a smoky fire in a restaurant at the Concord Gallery Shopping Center on Concord Pike in Talleyville is under investigation.
Talleyville firefighters arrived at the complex at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, and reported smoky conditions in the building and an active fire in the rear of the structure.
The fire is believed to have originated inside Jasmine Asian Cuisine.
The fire was under control in about thirty minutes with the assistance of fire companies from Claymont, Brandywine Hundred, Five Points and Elsmere.
No injuries were reported.
The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating and the Board of Health was called in for an inspection.