Delaware State troopers, New Castle County Police recruits. emergency management officials, and United Way volunteers all joined forces on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, to continue the clean up in the Newark area following storms last week that brought hurricane force winds to the area.
Troopers focused their efforts in Brookside while United Way volunteers and county police recruits worked in Cherokee Woods.
Both groups were supported with manpower and equipment from the Delaware and New Castle County emergency management agencies.
The teams helped collect limbs and branches for disposal in commercial dumpsters that were jammed full of tree debris.
New Castle County Emergency Management Coordinator Dave Carpenter said the effort comes after a Crisis Clean Up Hotline was activated on Monday.
"So for anybody where homeowner's insurance didn't cover something, or they're vulnerable, either elderly or medical issues that they can't do the work themselves, then this is what this team effort is - basically try to get a lot of the debris out of the backyards, get it to the curb, so it can be taken care of from that point," said Carpenter.
Resident David Rodeheaver couldn't thank the volunteers enough.
"This a godsend gift that these folks are in here," said Rodeheaver. "I don't know how to thank them. I want to go out and get them some Wawa gift cards."
The Crisis Clean Up Hotline will be in service 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, August 18th, and then again starting Monday, August 21st through Friday, August 25th. The hotline number is 302-219-6825.