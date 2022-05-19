Ten years ago she was an eighteen year old athlete.
Now she is a senior resident doctor at Stanford Medical Center in California, and a ten year sudden cardiac arrest survivor.
Grace Firestone returned to Delaware this week to help New Castle County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) celebrate its tenth annual Sudden Cardiac Arrest Survivors' Reunion.
Firestone said as she has moved through her own career in medicine, the efforts of the first responders and doctors who saved her that day are always with her.
"When people are struggling, patients are struggling, or their families are, I do reflect back to my experience and I think about the people that never gave up and I try to pay that forward," said Firestone.
In speaking at the reunion event at Cab Calloway School of the Arts on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Firestone read through the report on her episode, speaking in the frank medical terminology she now knows so well, ticking through the chest compressions, the AED shocks, and the drugs administered by medics that went on for nearly an hour.
The ordeal has given her a sense of empathy that few others have.
"People leave the hospital or enter with scars much greater than their illness, and scars that you don't necessarily see," said Firestone. "So I try my best to be conscious of that fact."
It also confirmed her career path in medicine.
"It continued the direction of medicine, but it helped support the decision for family medicine," said Firestone, "which is really having that continuity of care and getting to know the patient's story."
Firestone's was one of several cardiac arrest survival stories and reunions held during the evening, which included awards and recognition to 66 Paramedics, 195 first responders, 9 communications personnel, 9 police officers, and 10 civilians for their life saving efforts in 2021.