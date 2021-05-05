A dedication and ribbon-cutting were held Wednesday for New Castle County EMS Station 5 on North Broad Street in Middletown.
It's the first new medic station built south of the C&D Canal and the first new medic station in the county in nearly 15 years.
Middletown Mayor Ken Branner, Jr., said the medic unit is right where it needs to be in the center of town.
"For 20 years emergency runs within the municipal limits of Middletown have increased ten-percent per year," said Branner. "This station is within three miles of 21,000 residents in the town of Middletown, and 56 percent of the emergency runs south of the canal come from the town of Middletown.
"This is a tremendous asset for the residents and we're just thrilled to be able to work with New Castle County to get this."
New Castle County Council Public Safety Committee Co-Chairman Bill Bell said it's been a long time coming.
"A lot of our paramedics today who have served at Southern Patrol, you all know only too well what it was like to plug in a charger overnight to keep the drugs and equipment warm on the unit," said Bell. "To have to go out and try to clear the unit of snow that was falling to make a response."
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer was joined on May 5, 2021, by 86-year old retired paramedic Lt. John Potter to unveil a dedication plaque which bears Potter's name.
Potter was not only the first paramedic in New Castle County, but in the state of Delaware starting back in 1973.
New Castle County EMS Assistant Chief Mark Allston said Potter is the father of the paramedic system.
"He dived into something for which he had no training, no background," said Allston. "He made a lot of initiatives on his own to educate paramedics."
And Allston said Potter's dedication to the paramedic system continued into retirement.
"He's even been a mentor and lecturer for our paramedic academies in recent years to give them a historical perspective and also to give them insight into what it takes to be a paramedic as far as their heart, and their drive, and their dedication."
More than 20 retired paramedics attended the ribbon cutting ceremony which county officials said represented nearly 500 years of service.
The new station has 2,500 sq. ft. of renovated office space, a decontamination area, physical fitness area, laundry facilities, locker rooms, kitchen, and meeting space.
An additional 3,000 sq. ft. apparatus bay has been added onto the existing facility, with enough room to house three vehicles.