Her name is Bernice. She was adopted from the Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) in 2018, and was in the first graduating class of the Paws for Change program last summer.
Now, she's a regular visitor to the Baylor Women's Correctional Institution as part of an animal-assisted therapy program with the Delaware Department of Corrections (DOC).
Linda Torelli from BVSPCA said Paws for Change teams have been conducting twice-a-week visits to Baylor since the fall.
"We know about the healing power of pets," said Torelli. "We know they have a way of just stopping time and giving us all joy in the moment."
On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, WDEL News had an opportunity to witness the program in action with Stella, an Australian cattledog/pit bull mix, and former resident at BVSPCA.
"It's very nice," said Ashley an inmate who looks forward to the Paws for Change visits each week. "It gives people healing and hope. They help you through your hard times because we don't get to see the outside like that. It gives us joy and hope."
And Ashley said it not only brings a smile to her face but helps in her treatment.
"We're getting help through addiction," said Ashley, "and it just gives us reassurance and some hope from the animals. They're very therapeutic."
There are thirteen Paws for Change teams.
"A good number of them are actually graduates from our shelter, so it also shows the wonder of shelter pets and how terrific they can really be," said Torelli.
Those shelter dogs might also have a little insight into a human who's had a tough road.
"Dogs are very intuitive," said Torelli, "and they really understand their circumstances, and even more so they're able to connect and read people on a level that we're often not able to understand."
Rachel Boulden, Treatment Administrator for DOC, said they were looking at ways to improve treatment options within correctional facilities which led to the collaboration with BVSPCA.
"Maybe we could reduce a little bit of violence, reduce a little bit of stress, give the women some kind of outlet to their therapeutic needs, and it's been great," said Boulden.
DOC operates a similar program at Vaughn men's prison in Smyrna.
BVSPCA is looking to expand the program to include youth centers, assisted living facilities, and schools.
Dogs and their handlers go through an initial evaluation followed by an eight-week therapy dog training course conducted by BVSPCA's canine behavior experts which is an American Kennel Club-endorsed curriculum for therapy pets.
Members of the public who are interested in having their dog evaluated as a potential Paws for Change therapy dog candidate are encouraged to apply.
"It just lifts my spirits," said Kimberly, another Baylor inmate. "You don't realize what you miss until you're in here."