U.S. Senator Tom Carper continued to highlight the benefits to Delaware made possible by passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act with a visit to the Port of Wilmington on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Joining Carper were members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers which announced last week over 50-million dollars earmarked for four major projects this year involving Delaware ports and waterways.
U.S. Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor said the infrastructure projects will be resilient.
"We're going to make these investments in a way that are addressing the impacts of climate change, that look to the future, understand the role that we need to play in protecting our coasts, maintaining our waterways," said Connor. "All of that's done with an eye toward the recreational aspect which is so important to Delaware's economy."
Although the Port of Wilmington's volume and product array varies greatly from west coast ports, Carper said the problems facing west coast logistics showcases how well the Port of Wilmington operates, and they aim to keep it that way.
"Get in and out easily, offload it easily, and transfer to trucks or rail if necessary, expeditiously, getting things going, that's what we do and we do it with the help of the Army Corps," said Carper. "This is the way a port oughta be working."
Carper said among the ships berthed at the Port of Wilmington on Wednesday were a ship from Morocco with clementine oranges, and a ship from Chile with grapes.
A list of the Army Corps of Engineers projects and details:
- $43.8 million for finishing and repairing the Indian River Inlet. The navigation channel at Indian River Inlet provides the local Coast Guard Station with its sole access point to the Atlantic Ocean.
- $3.2 million for replacing contaminated waterway infrastructure and stabilizing the Intracoastal Waterway between the Delaware River and the Chesapeake Bay (C&D Canal). The C&D Canal system connects the Port of Baltimore to the ports of Wilmington (DE), Philadelphia, and northern trade routes.
- $3.8 million for completing maintenance dredging along the Intracoastal Waterway from Rehoboth Bay to Delaware Bay (Lewes and Rehoboth Canal). The Lewes and Rehoboth Canal is a shallow-draft navigation project utilized by both commercial and recreational users.
- $250,000 for repairing and stabilizing the Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse. Located in Delaware Bay, the lighthouse is on the National Register of Historic Places.