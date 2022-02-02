Eighteen men and women have embarked on a one year journey to become New Castle County paramedics as part of the county's 4th paramedic training academy.
The group recently completed a three week orientation on policies and procedures, and have now moved to West Chester for training at the Good Fellowship Ambulance and EMS Training Institute.
A year from now, New Castle County Emergency Medical Services (NCCEMS) Chief Mark Logemann said they'll be treating patients on their own.
"The goal is on the 31st of January next year they'll be coming out of their training and being full time field trained on our paramedic units," said Logemann."
There are a number of factors contributing to the need for more medics.
"We see our need to grow, our call volume is steadily increasing every year so we need to put more paramedic units on the street which equals the need for more paramedics," said Logemann.
"The population of New Castle County continues to grow, the population continues to age, and with the aging process comes more disease."
The current medics on the street have been on the front lines in the battle with COVID.
"I take great pride in knowing that our men and women out there didn't skip a beat, we didn't miss one call for service," said Logemann.
"We didn't change the way we responded because there were people with COVID, we went right into their homes and gave them the treatment they needed."
That experience over the past two years will also be impressed upon the recruits.
"I think what the COVID pandemic has done is really opened everyone's eyes to communicable disease, the spread, and how to prevent the spread," said Logemann.
"As part of the recruit's training they'll see a lot more talked about the proper PPE for what conditions they're experiencing out there in the field."
The current crop of recruits was brought in through a program in which no EMS experience was necessary, including Kurt Whitting, Junior, of Newark.
"I've always appreciated medicine and working in environments where I've been able to help people, and this just allows me to go to that next level," said Whitting.
It's also a next level opportunity for Venezia Rivera from Pennsauken, New Jersey, who has been a first responder since the age of 19.
"I've heard just amazing things about New Castle County paramedics and the way they run their academy, and you don't often hear about getting paid to train and become a paramedic," said Rivera, "so it's a once in a lifetime experience. I couldn't pass it up."