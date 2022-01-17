From cleaning kitchens to cleaning streets and sidewalks, dozens of Delawareans braved wintry weather and COVID concerns, to take part in a National Day of Service in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Employees from some of Delaware's largest, and most well known companies, spent time at Sunday Breakfast Mission in Wilmington.
WSFS workers packed boxes of food items which had been donated to the mission through collection boxes at bank branches.
WSFS spokesman Vernita Dorsey said the company realizes that some volunteerism still needs to be done on site.
"WSFS has some amazing associates who are willing, at personal risk in some cases, to go out and volunteer in the community," said Dorsey. "The need has gotten greater and so we feel as the community bank we need to help fulfill that need."
Reverend Tom Lehman from Sunday Breakfast Mission agrees the pandemic has put even more pressure on organizations that rely on volunteers.
"The need doesn't stop because the virus is coming," said Lehman, "in fact the need may increase because the virus is here."
Lehman said for those who couldn't volunteer for MLK Day, there will be 364 more days of opportunity to help.
"It's throughout the year, 24/7/365, we want to celebrate MLK Day and all the volunteerism that goes on," said Lehman.
Meanwhile outside, Senator Chris Coons, Governor John Carney, and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer were among dozens of people who fanned out across the city for a clean up effort.
Standing on the 7th Street Bridge over I-95 in Wilmington, Carney said Dr. King's legacy lives on.
"The best way to celebrate and commemorate Dr. King is through a day of service and that's what this is all about," said Carney. "His example is incredibly relevant today more so maybe than ever."
April Pagliassotti, from the group West End Grows, said the pandemic has actually prompted a lot of volunteers to action.
"People are like 'I know stuff is going on, I know that you guys are struggling and a lot of people can't come out, so how can I help,'" said Pagliassotti.
There were a few local MLK Day observance events that were postponed due to a combination of weather and COVID.