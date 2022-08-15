His name is P.J. and he is the latest member to join the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office (SFMO).
P.J. is an accelerant detection dog and is teamed with Deputy Fire Marshal Michael Pfaffenhauser.
The pair are recent graduates of an arson dog program sponsored by State Farm Insurance and use the dog's sense detection capabilities to determine if a fire may have been intentionally set.
"A human can walk into a restaurant or a barbeque and you can smell a burger, right?" quizzed Pfaffenhauser. "The dog can actually can smell the bread, the meat, the cheese, the mayo, the egg that's in the mayo, can smell it all."
The arson dog saves valuable time for investigators searching for a fire's cause.
"P.J. allows us to quickly determine if we possibly have accelerants in our fire scene," said Pfaffenhauser. "He can cut our investigation time drastically. I can send him in and he can do an entire building in minutes."
P.J. takes over for arson dog Tanya who handler Chief Deputy Fire Marshal John Galaska said is retiring after eight years on the job.
"We've probably been to in the neighborhood of 800 fires with 300 of those where Tanya actually did her accelerant detection duties," said Galaska.
P.J. and Pfaffenhauser are graduates of the 54th training class. This is State Farm’s 29th year sponsoring the Arson Dog Program.
It's the fifth team trained through the State Farm Arson Dog Program for the Delaware SFMO.