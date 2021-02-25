CarePortMD has launched a mobile vaccination clinic designed to help bring the COVID-19 vaccine to underserved communities in Delaware.
Vax Machine 1 made its debut on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Rose Hill Community Center in New Castle.
Governor John Carney helped cut the ribbon on the vehicle which provided vaccinations to two-hundred senior citizens.
The Vax Machine is a nickname for a converted school bus, but CarePortMD CEO Dr. Ashok Subramanian said they have short term plans to add to the fleet.
"We have three more in process now and we're likely going to get more than that," said Subramanian.
And more buses means more small, but private, vaccination clinics with community organizations in Delaware.
"We're having a number of additional ones added on a day-to-day basis in partnership with the health department," said Subramanian.
Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long was on hand and in her role as a nurse, helped inoculate local residents.
"It's an incredible thing to vaccinate, particularly our high-risk community and our community of color that has had disproportionate health and equity impacts " said Hall-Long.
Dara DuPont, Deputy Director at Rose Hill Community Center, said the mobile clinic is critical in reaching some of their residents who don't have the technology or transportation to get to larger scale events.
"They're very excited because they only had to come across the street or down the street," said DuPont. "Some of them walked here."
Even though the clinic was organized on short notice, DuPont said they had no problem filling appointments.
"Because we are part of the senior center we called all of our seniors and had them set up appointments, and then they started calling their friends and they called in, and we had over 500 calls," said DuPont.