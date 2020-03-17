School buses across Delaware resumed rolling Tuesday, but they were not carrying kids. Instead, they were making special deliveries to neighborhoods and schools where children and families could pick up midday meals, as well as breakfast items for the following day.
(in the video: Colonial School District Superintendent Jeff Menzer, Brandywine School District Nutrition Specialist Colleen Carter)
"We've basically just taken some of the plans that we use in the summer in our summer feeding program and mobilize those resources on steroids, to get out to the community to support our families and our students," Colonial School Superintendent Jeff Menzer said.
Buses were loaded up with coolers to be taken to designated pick-up points at or near schools as well as at the Police Athletic League centers at Garfield Park and Delaware City.
In the Brandywine School District, every school except for one was available for children to come in and pick up a meal. Additionally, a total of nine school buses made deliveries in communities from Wilmington to Claymont.
"We are actually using our food that we would normally have served if schools were open," Brandywine School District Nutrition Specialist Colleen Carter said. Their supplies were enhanced by a special food delivery last Thursday.
The schools see it as an extension of their roles as vital parts of the community.
For Menzer, this crisis comes just a month into his term as Superintendent, although it's a district where he has served in other capacities for years.
"We're just happy to be here to serve," Menzer said.
"This is what we do. This is in our blood," Carter said. "We are used to doing this and that's why we were able to so quickly pull this together."