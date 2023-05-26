A crowd of students, elected officials, teachers, educators and members of the community cast their eyes skyward Thursday as a crane hoisted a signed white steel beam into place at the construction site of the new Bancroft School on the East Side of Wilmington.
The school is being built right across the street from the existing school. It is Wilmington's first newly-built school in decades.
Also, the new Bancroft School is being built entirely with State of Delaware funding.
"It's been a very difficult process but worth every minute, worth all off the challenges because at the end of the day it's really about the future of these children and our community and the city at large," Governor John Carney said.
"We're all committed to doing what's right for children - making sure all of our children have the resources they need to be successful in education. It's the number one priority of this school district and it's the number one priority of everyone at the Wilmington Learning Collaborative," Christina School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Shelton said.
The Wilmington Learning Collaborative involves each of the school districts that serve the City of Wilmington.
The new Bancroft School is expected to be opened in the fall of 2024.