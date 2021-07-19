The final steel beam was welded into place on the new Appoquinimink Library in Middletown as part of a topping out ceremony on Monday, July 19, 2021.
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer joined with state, county and local officials, along with representatives from the community and construction firms, to sign the beam before it was lifted via crane to be fitted into place.
Meyer said he likes to refer to libraries as community digital commons.
"Places where people come to look for jobs, they come for their children to learn how to read in group classes, to learn art, to learn cooking, to come together as a neighborhood," said Meyer.
6th District New Castle County Councilman David Carter said the facility will help bridge the digital divide for some area residents.
"We have a community nearby who may struggle for things like being able to pay for high speed broadband access," said Carter. "We have some older folks who struggle with it, and they'll have access here, be able to come here."
In addition to being a centerpiece for the community, Meyer added it's the greenest building ever built by the county.
"Everything planted here will be native plants," said Meyer. "HVAC system that's state-of-the-art environmental, solar panels on the roof."
9th District State Representative Kevin Hensley was thrilled to see the progress at the site.
"At one time it [the library] was at the high school then it moved to the community center," said Hensley. "To see this building going up is just absolutely phenomenal."
Construction is scheduled for completion in April, 2022.