A tractor trailer crashed into a Nissan Altima on Rogers Road on Monday, May 11, 2020

A tractor trailer crashed into a Nissan Altima on Rogers Road on Monday, May 11, 2020

 Sean Greene

A crash involving a tractor trailer left Rogers Road closed just south of Wilmington for several hours Monday evening.

The crash happened at around 6 p.m. on Rogers Road near Oakmont Drive.

A tractor trailer crashed into the front passenger side door of a Nissan Altima, and there was a fuel spill in the area.

As of 10:20 p.m., Delaware State Police would not give any further updates on the condition of the drivers, besides calling it a "serious crash."

Rogers Road was closed for several hours for cleanup and an investigation.

Tags