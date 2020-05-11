A crash involving a tractor trailer left Rogers Road closed just south of Wilmington for several hours Monday evening.
The crash happened at around 6 p.m. on Rogers Road near Oakmont Drive.
A tractor trailer crashed into the front passenger side door of a Nissan Altima, and there was a fuel spill in the area.
As of 10:20 p.m., Delaware State Police would not give any further updates on the condition of the drivers, besides calling it a "serious crash."
Rogers Road was closed for several hours for cleanup and an investigation.