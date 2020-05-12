A crash involving a tractor trailer on Rogers Road left one person dead and the road closed just south of Wilmington for several hours Monday evening.
The crash happened at around 6 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020, near Oakmont Drive.
Delaware State Police said a car driven by a 29-year old Newark man was on the eastbound shoulder of Rogers Road and backed into a driveway in an attempt to make a left turn to go westbound.
A tractor trailer crashed into the front passenger side door of a Nissan Altima, killing the driver.
The truck driver and a passenger were treated for minor injuries.
Rogers Road was closed for several hours for cleanup and an investigation.