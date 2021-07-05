A train carrying cars partially derailed along the B&O train tracks in Elsmere Monday afternoon.
Just before 7:30 p.m. on July 5, 2021, a CSX train travelling east along a curve that parallels B&O Lane just before the Route 100 bridge had two of its boxcars come off of the tracks.
One was leaning diagonally over B&O Lane, while another fell onto the mostly-industrial road.
There was no initial indication of the extent of the damage to the cargo, crews were determining how they would get the leaning boxcar back on the track.