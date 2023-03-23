The wall at Titus Sports Academy in Wilmington is adorned with jerseys from local NFL players like O'Neill, Reeder, and Savage, but on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, it was post-secondary students with cognitive and physical disabilities from the Leach School who were in the gym for their weekly workouts.
The 30 young adults aged 18 to 22 are part of the Skills for Transition and Resilience (STAR) program with the Colonial School District.
"The trips to Titus allow our students to participate in organized physical training and learn more about overall health and wellness," said Leach Principal Dr. Ginny Schreppler. "Titus provides our students with a physical outlet while teaching them about physical fitness and giving them tools that they can use for the rest of their lives."
"There's such a need for these guys to provide guidance to allow them to make healthy lifestyle choices and participate in a program like this," said Shawn Hoffman from Titus. "And in reality we're using a lot of the same programs that we use with our NFL guys. We're adjusting it for their level."
Troy Reeder was expected to make an appearance but he was called away at the last minute due to a pending free agency signing with the Minnesota Vikings.
On this day, the Leach students were joined by members of the Delaware Blue Coats basketball team which was working out next door at the Chase Fieldhouse.
Hoffman said the program has really helped the students improve their physical fitness.
"We've seen a tremendous improvement in the way they move, the way they bend, their conditioning levels, a lot of people have lost some weight," said Hoffman.
And the energy level during the workouts is high among both the students and staff.
"They work hard, they've got a smile on their face, and I mean they're fist bumping every coach that they walk by all the time," he said. "They have a blast."