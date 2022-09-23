The Emmy nominated PBS television series "Travels with Darley" recently visited Delaware for a segment to air as part of the program's 10th series of episodes in 2023.
"We travel with locals in the series and we cover food, culture, adventure, history, so really getting a grasp on the area through the people," said the program's host, Darley Newman. "I think that's the best way to travel."
Newman had previously been to Sussex County, but encountered staff from the Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors' Bureau at a travel convention.
"Before I had been to just the beaches and outlets in Delaware, and I hadn't come to Wilmington," said Newman, "so I think it's great that people will be able to see so much history and what else is here. Great food too."
Her first stop on her whirlwind tour was Wilmington Brew Works.
"I think it's fun when things are also tied in to the history of the area, and all of the beers that they're doing are not only funny and whimsical names but they have a meaning " said Newman, who also had a meal at Bardea on South Market Street in Wilmington.
"I love to do food segments and I had this burrata pop tart, it was pretty amazing!"
WDEL was able to tag along with Darley and her crew as they visited Hagley Museum and Library, between tours of Winterthur and Nemours.
"I knew the du Pont family had a big presence here, but I didn't know that there were these three major estates that you could visit," said Newman.
She also had time for some outdoor activities.
"There's really fun biking," said Newman. "I was out on the JAM trail and seeing views of downtown Wilmington but then you go over this bridge by the Environmental Center and you're looking down on marshland, and it's surprising that that's very close to this urban area."
Newman also visited Old New Castle, Fort Delaware, the Kalmar Nyckel and Copeland Maritime Center, Old Swedes Historic Site, and the Delaware History Museum and Mitchell Center for African American Heritage.
In addition to PBS, "Travels with Darley" is available on a number of streaming services.