For many young people, families and adults, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service began Monday with a stop at the Delaware Art Museum.
Guests enjoyed a performance by the Wilmington Children's Chorus, and many drew and painted on posters under the guidance of artist K.O. Simms. They learned a little bit of history, such as the story of Judy Johnson who played in baseball's Negro League.
They even broke out in a "Happy Birthday" chorus at the inspiration of Chandra Pitts, Founder of One Village Alliance.
"While we're here to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, this is a real opportunity to live the legacy by committing your life to service and getting involved in your own community, even as a young person," Pitts said.
Many guests also hand-painted and glazed bowls for the Empty Bowls Project, supporting the food pantry at St. Stephens Lutheran Church. Tours of Black art at the Art Museum were also offered.
Delaware Art Museum Community Engagement Specialist Iz Balleto said the institution continues to encourage activism and volunteerism, especially with its younger guests.
"We've got to plant that seed, especially when they're young. It's important that they know they have to serve their community and love their community at the same time," Balleto said.