Current and former Delaware State troopers and civilian employees gathered on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, to officially decommission the Troop 6 building which has stood at the corner of Kirkwood Highway and Albertson Boulevard for over fifty years.
The ceremony included a lowering of the American flag which was then presented to Delaware State Police Superintendent Colonel Melissa Zebley.
For Zebley it was a full circle moment.
"In fact I was a police explorer in high school here, and this is where I fell in love with the State Police," said Zebley. "This is where it began here at Troop 6 and I had the honor of serving here for my first seven years."
Dozens of state police retirees were in the crowd in front of the troop steps while the flag was lowered and a bugler played.
"It's wonderful to see the generations of troopers and the non-sworn members who have served here through those decades return today to see it officially decommissioned," said Zebley.
The troop building, and a former women's prison building behind it, will be leveled to make way for a modern complex.
"It's giving the opportunity to these troopers and this community to have a state-of-the-art facility," said Zebley.
She said a lesson they've learned in constructing new troop facilities is the need for public space.
"That the first thing the community sees when they walk in is a place to gather whether that's as their own community or certainly working with the Delaware State Police," said Zebley.
The Troop 6 administration will move to Troop 2 in Glasgow for the duration of the demolition and construction, which is expected to take 18 months.
Zebley said there will be no interruptions to police services or patrols in the Troop 6 area as a result of the move.