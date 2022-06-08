Firefighters battled a house fire in Odessa on High Street at the corner with Third Street late Wednesday morning, June 8, 2022, just a couple of blocks from the Odessa Fire Company main station.
Despite a quick arrival, firefighters from nine area companies spent the next ninety minutes extinguishing the flames and conducting an overhaul.
Due to the large layout of the house, and warm weather conditions, a second alarm was called.
Two firefighters were evaluated on scene by New Castle County paramedics.
The cause is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.