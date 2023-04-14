Two people are under arrest in connection with a reported carjacking Friday morning, April 14, 2023, and Delaware State Police said there are no other individuals outstanding.
Troopers are still piecing together the details of the incident which may have started prior to 7 a.m. and culminated with the arrest of two suspects sometime around 10 a.m.
At least one of the suspects was caught in the area of the Rock Manor Golf Course and the Elks Lodge behind the Wilmington Skating Club, after one of the suspect vehicles crashed on the ramp from I-95 southbound to Route 202.
The search for the subjects spanned the Brandywine Valley, the City of Wilmington, and Delaware County, Pennsylvania, and resulted in a couple of different pursuits both in vehicles and on foot.
Several police agencies were involved including Delaware State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Wilmington Police, and New Castle County Police.
There have been no reported injuries in connection with events.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.