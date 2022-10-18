Two people are reportedly dead, and one seriously injured, after a head-on crash on Memorial Drive on Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022.
The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. between Route 9 and Bizarre Drive in the westbound lane of Memorial Drive. It appeared one of the vehicles involved was on the wrong side of the road.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A red tarp covered the front of the vehicle they were in.
Firefighters from Minquadale, Minquas, Elsmere, and the Air National Guard fire department, along with New Castle County paramedics, worked at least twenty minutes to extricate the other driver who was then flown to Christiana Hospital.
The New Castle County Police Traffic Services Unit is investigating the wreck.
Memorial Drive was closed for five hours.