Two people were injured in a house fire Tuesday morning, April 11, 2023, in the Knollwood neighborhood in Claymont.
The New Castle County 9-1-1 center received multiple calls about a fire in a duplex on Everett Avenue, and when Claymont firefighters arrived they reported flames engulfing the rear of one of the units.
The victims were found outside of the home in the front yard when first responders got to the scene.
They were treated by New Castle County paramedics. A 20-year old woman was taken to Christiana Hospital and a 13-year old boy was transported to Nemours Children's Hospital.
They are both reported in serious condition with smoke inhalation.
Firefighters from New Castle and Delaware counties worked about 45 minutes to extinguish the flames.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating and says the fire caused about $200,000 in damage.
The Red Cross was called in to assist several adults and a child who were displaced by the fire.