A 22-year-old man was shot and killed on the East Side of Wilmington Tuesday evening, according to city authorities.
Wilmington Police said the victim was gunned down in the 800 block of Kirkwood Street around 5:25 p.m. on November 30, 2021. He succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital.
He has been identified as Jabar Grier.
Police and paramedics then responded around 9 a.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, to 3rd Street between Franklin and Harrison streets.
There they found a 42-year old man who had been shot. He was also pronounced dead at the hospital.
In that shooting, an outside gas meter on a home was hit by a bullet that caused a gas leak, and prompted a response from the Wilmington Fire Department and Delmarva Power.
They are the 37th and 38th fatal shooting victims in Wilmington this year.
Police have not released any other information pertaining to suspects in either incident, but are asking anyone with information in either case to contact city police detectives at 302.576.3653 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.