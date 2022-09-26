One Delaware elementary school can show the nation how to look out for the well-being of students, according to the U.S. Secretary of Education.
Dr. Miguel Cardona visited Eisenberg Elementary School in the Colonial School District Monday to tour the school's wellness center, visit classrooms, and to take part in a roundtable discussion with the state's congressional delegation, cabinet officials and educators about school student wellness and mental health. The wellness center was the first one located at an elementary school in Delaware.
Cardona announced that $4.8-million would becoming to Delaware from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act - widely known for its gun safety implications- to support efforts to create safer and healthier learning environments.
"The way this community locally, statewide and federally has wrapped their arms around children is a model that I want to see across the country. It really is," Cardona said.
"There's plenty of adversity faced by families all over this state, all over this country, adversity facing our kids, adversity facing our teachers, principals and schools like this. The question is what do we do about it," Senator Tom Carper, D-Del. said. "How do we deal with that adversity in ways that actually raise student achievement, improve happiness and joy on the part of kids and provide for a better life for all of them."
Carper introduced provisions in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to increase access to telehealth and school-based mental health care. Senator Chris Coons, D-Del., was part of the bipartisan working group that negotiated the language of the legislation. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del. also joined the panel discussion.
Cardona reflected on his time as a school principal during the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, about 40 minutes from where he worked.
"As a father, there's nothing more important than the safety of our children," Cardona said. He added that the Act addresses school safety through program such as the wellness program at Eisenberg. But, Cardona said it would take "intentional collaboration" - like what he saw in Delaware - to make more progress.
“Students need their physical, mental and social emotional needs met to be able to concentrate on their academic goals,” Delaware Secretary of Education Dr. Mark Holodick said. “Our schools must support the whole child – and whole family. Our communities value the support mental health professionals bring to our schools, and we are grateful this funding will help us expand that staffing.”