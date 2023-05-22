U.S. Senator Tom Carper, (D - DE) will not seek re-election in 2024.
The 76-year old Carper made the announcement during a news conference on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Wilmington's Riverfront.
Carper is in his fourth term in the U.S. Senate, and serves as chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee.
Carper has served Delaware as Treasurer, Congressman and Governor.
Carper's junior Senate colleague Chris Coons released the following statement:
"Tom Carper isn’t just a colleague and a friend, he is a steady, significant leader who has shaped Delaware over decades," said Coons. "Across his more than 50 years of service to our state and nation, he never stopped focusing on economic development, and despite his substantial accomplishments in the Senate, he’s never stopped thinking as a governor — focused on working across the aisle, solving complex problems, and making a lasting difference.
"Tom Carper has also mentored a generation of Delaware leaders. From my first race for County Council President, he has encouraged and supported my career in service, acting as a source of advice and encouragement when I needed it most, and as a role model for balancing family and service."
Carper protege, Governor John Carney called him an institution in Delaware.
"He has been a tireless advocate for Delaware," said Carney, "and in a time of increasing divisiveness, Senator Carper continues to work across the aisle to find common ground and get things done.
"For me, the Senator has been a friend, a mentor, and a constant source of good advice. Senator Carper is one-of-a kind. His leadership in Washington will be sorely missed - but I’m confident he’ll find ways to stay involved for the good of our state."
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.