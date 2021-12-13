"Christmas came early," said University of Delaware President Dennis Assanis Monday. "[I'm] really delighted and thrilled to welcome all of you here at this amazing facility this morning for this very joyous occasion: the introduction of new coach Ryan Carty and his lovely wife Katie...Ryan and Katie, we're so excited we have been able to bring you back home, the place where you deserve to be."
Ryan Carty was unveiled December 13, 2021, as the newest head coach for UD's football program, and if his name sounds familiar, it's because Carty was once on the team as a quarterback. Carty, a Delaware alum and member of the 2003 national championship team, spent the past four seasons as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Sam Houston State.
"We see athletics as the front porch of the university, a very big part of our culture, because it teaches all those values that you can't necessarily learn in the classroom: teamwork and cooperation, and the fighting spirit, and all those memories, and the sacrifices that makes a proud Blue Hen," Assanis said. "Integrity is number one among them. So, of course, the head coach's job is to be the role model for all of that...but there's also another part of the job of a football coach, and that is to win some games. And so Ryan brings a championship mindset to the job, and that's extremely important for all of us."
Just two weeks after the university announced it would be launching a nationwide search for the program's next head coach, Carty was announced as the successor to Danny Rocco. He's helped lead Sam Houston to a 34-10 record since 2018, including a 21-0 run over the previous two seasons and a 2020 FCS National Championship.
In the spring, Carty was recognized for his explosive plays and high-energy offense, being named the FCS Coordinator of the Year by FootballScoop.com and the Top 40 Coaches under 40 list curated by Texas Football's Dave Campbell.
"As sincerely as I can say it, I am so excited, humbled, thankful to be blessed with an opportunity to come back home," Carty said. "This Blue Hen family matters to me."
He wants to get the stadium rocking again the way he remembers it being when he was a young kid entering high school and attending games. And he's gong to bring that back to the University of Delaware with his special brand of hard work and fun.
"We're going to play an exciting brand of football for sure, okay? That's who we are. That's what I believe in. I believe in attacking. I believe in playing downhill on people. I believe in having fun, being creative, innovative, all that stuff," Carty said. "Those adjectives are great, but our foundation is going to be built on the willingness to out-work people, and out-tough people, and play harder and longer than other people. That's what wins."
There's work to be done keeping the program intact, Carty said, but he's spoken with the current players as incoming coach, and he believes his unique perspective on what makes UD football such a great program.
"I've had some talks with recruits over the last couple of days, and kids that will sign scholarships Wednesday, guys who have committed to us, and it's funny. When I asked them about why they chose Delaware, what they love about this place, why they want to come here, I can relate to them," Carty said. "It's the same things I hear, the same feelings I had: have a great student-athlete experience, enjoy a great fan base, play in a place with tradition, advanced my goals--whether it be the NFL, finance, be the president--whatever it may be, you can do it here."
He said everyone who's here is here because they want to be:
"What we're building here is going to be special," Carty said. "I think everybody that is in it right now, that is a Delaware Blue Hen, is still a Delaware Blue Hen, and they believe in this program. They believe in the school. They don't want to leave."