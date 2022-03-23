All eyes were on junior nursing student Sophia Ciniglia of Morristown, New Jersey, during a recent live patient simulation inside the University of Delaware's McDowell Hall.
Not only was Ciniglia operating under the critical view of faculty and staff, but also through the lenses of several members of the media, observing a demonstration of how the university's College of Health Sciences is preparing the next generation of nurses for work in healthcare settings.
The School of Nursing uses a combination of high-fidelity medical mannequins and students from the healthcare theatre program, to pose real-life situations to its students.
Dean of the College of Health Sciences, Kathy Matt, said between the simulation program and clinical placements which were limited due to the pandemic, the university did not miss a beat during COVID.
"The combination of the two of those really allowed us to get the students out on time and graduating on time," said Matt. "And of course, we know that they're very needed.
Ciniglia said the simulation lab experience is invaluable.
"You get to practice over and over and over to really build your skills," said Ciniglia. "I would feel so much more comfortable doing it in a hospital, in a real clinical setting."
The simulation for Ciniglia included administering pain medications and flushing the patient's trach tube.
In a post simulation debriefing with faculty and other nursing students, Ciniglia said she altered the plan she had going in based on symptoms the patient was exhibiting.
"So that is where I swayed a little bit from my plan, but I think it benefited the patient in the long run," said Ciniglia.
And that's exactly what UD School of Nursing Senior Associate Dean Dr. Elizabeth Speakman wants to hear.
"The fact that the student articulated that they made a change makes me pretty proud that we're spot-on," said Speakman. "We're teaching them the right thing to do, and they're going to be prepared for the clinical setting."
Speakman said they refer to the simulation process as "falling forward."
"It's a safe environment for them because they know there's a redo, they debrief, they come back, and they may want to do it again," said Speakman. "So, it's an opportunity for them to practice skills on fidelity mannequins that really mimic what they would see in the clinical environment."
Allowing the students to practice high-fidelity simulations does come at a cost, and that's why Dean Matt said the university requested an additional $7.3 million in sustainable funding for the College of Health Sciences as part of its request to the state's Joint Finance Committee.
"I think at a time now--coming out of the pandemic--hopefully, you can really see that this is a time if there are extra dollars across the state that we really need to take those dollars and reinvest them in the training of the health profession," said Matt.
Officials said the additional funds would be spent on graduating more students in high-need health sciences through the hiring of additional faculty and staff.
The university would also work with Beebe and Bayhealth to increase the number of clinical placements in southern Delaware.
The university estimates the funding, if granted, could result in additional graduates in the following categories:
- 40 epidemiologists
- 20 nurse practitioners
- 80 nurses (Masters of Science in Nursing)
- 75 nurses (Registered Nurses + Bachelor of Science in Nursing)
- 30 accelerated nursing graduates
- 25 speech pathologists
According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN), enrollment at nursing schools is not growing fast enough to meet the projected demand for registered nurse (RN) and advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) services.
Though AACN reported a 5.1% enrollment increase in entry-level baccalaureate programs in nursing in 2019, this increase is not sufficient to meet the projected demand for nursing services, including the need for more nurse faculty, researchers, and primary care providers.
Speakman said with the simulation practice their nurses receive, it will be the patient who benefits most.
"You definitely need to be able to have a student who can pivot, critically think, decide 'Plan A is not going to work, Plan B is what I need to go,'" said Speakman.
"I want a nurse taking care of me who makes those decisions when they see me, and not come in with their plan regardless of what my needs or any other patient's needs would be."