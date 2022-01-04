A fire that heavily damaged a one-and-a-half story structure in Elsmere Tuesday morning has been ruled accidental.
The fire was reported just after 9:30 a.m. on January 4, 2022, and Elsmere firefighters said they encountered heavy fire conditions when they arrived from their station just a couple of blocks away.
Fire crews were on scene for about three hours with extensive overhaul.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators said the fire was caused by a space heater that was too close to combustible materials.
The building, which is across a parking lot from Serpe's, is owned by the bakery and used for storage.
The bakery itself was heavily damaged in a fire Christmas Eve 2015.