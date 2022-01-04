Serpes house fire
Mike Phillips

A fire that heavily damaged a one-and-a-half story structure in Elsmere Tuesday morning has been ruled accidental.

The fire was reported just after 9:30 a.m. on January 4, 2022, and Elsmere firefighters said they encountered heavy fire conditions when they arrived from their station just a couple of blocks away.

Fire heavily damages structure in Elsmere next to Serpes bakery

Fire crews were on scene for about three hours with extensive overhaul.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators said the fire was caused by a space heater that was too close to combustible materials.

The building, which is across a parking lot from Serpe's, is owned by the bakery and used for storage.

The bakery itself was heavily damaged in a fire Christmas Eve 2015.

Tags

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.