The head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) visited Wilmington on Monday, August 2, 2021, to promote ongoing efforts to help small businesses recover from the economic hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Isabella Casillas Guzman met with U.S. Senator Chris Coons, and U.S. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, along with a few local business owners who received SBA COVID relief assistance.
Her first stop was at Brew HaHa on Delaware Avenue, where Guzman met with the founder of the popular chain of local coffee shops.
Alissa Morkides said she appreciated both the emotional and financial support from the SBA.
"For which I am ever grateful because our business survived because of it," said Morkides. "We didn't think we were going to survive at first, and I put personal savings into the business just to make payroll in March when we closed all of our cafes."
Rob Snowberger, co-owner of Stitch House Brewery on Market Street, echoed Morkides' comments when asked if they would have made it without the federal assistance.
"Absolutely not, no, no, absolutely not, there's just no way," said Snowberger. "Our revenue literally went down to 10% of what it was. I was in here with my wife filling crowlers just because we had to get something going. Some bills never stopped."
A major criticism in the early months of the pandemic, especially involving the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was that the funds weren't getting down to the small businesses that needed them most.
Guzman said that has been addressed.
"The Biden-Harris Administration has been really committed to equitably distributing these relief funds as we look toward recovery, making sure we are including all of our small businesses as we try to support them, whether it's relief, grants, or loans," said Guzman.
"We've seen some dramatic changes even in PPP, we got a majority of the loans to smaller entities under 20 employees," said Guzman.
"I think what you'll see is just a commitment from the SBA to make sure we are distributing funds swiftly, efficiently, and equitably. We're trying to meet businesses where they are, and being inclusive with all of our small businesses."
Guzman reiterated the need for continued vaccinations to ward off the Delta variant of COVID-19 which threatens to derail the economic recovery from the past 18 pandemic months.