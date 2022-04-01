The crew of the USS Delaware did not spend Friday sightseeing the namesake state for their submarine, instead they prepared for the commemoration of the boat's commissioning which will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Commanding Officer, Commander Matthew Horton, said practicing and training is what the crew has been doing ever since it went into active service in 2020.
"So we've been in commission for two years," said Horton. "We've been doing a series of maintenance availabilities, readiness training and workups, and engineering inspections, and tactical readiness inspections."
Horton said they are now in the run up to active patrol worldwide.
"Continue to work up our capabilities and our proficiency so that in about a year from now we'll be ready to deploy overseas," said Horton. "It's about a year long process to train the ship to be ready for a deployment and we're about three months into that process."
Horton said that training includes "come up to periscope depth, do communications, we'll run through drills on our torpedoes and missiles, we'll practice firefighting."
On Friday morning Horton entertained special guest U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D - DE), himself an aviator from a strong Navy family, who got the ball rolling on the naming of USS Delaware at the suggestion of Steve Llanso back in 2012.
"Love the Navy," said Carper. "My Dad was a Chief Petty Officer, my grandmother's a Gold Star mother whose son was killed in a kamikaze attack."
The commissioning of the USS Delaware was scheduled for April 4, 2020, but was cancelled due to COVID. The boat then took part in a Navy first.
"In the 240 year history of the Navy that's the first time a submarine has ever been commissioned at sea, on patrol, under the water," said Carper.
Both President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who is the ship's sponsor, will be on hand for the event.
"It's a great honor to have both the Commander-in-Chief and our sponsor here to celebrate this with the families," said Horton. "It's definitely not something that occurs frequently."
The commemoration is not open to the public, and some Navy veterans in Delaware have quietly voiced displeasure about not being invited to the event.
The ceremony gets underway at 11 a.m. on Saturday and will be live streamed at https://www.dvidshub.net/webcast/27989.