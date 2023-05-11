A warm, sunny opening day brought visitors in droves for the Wilmington Flower Market Festival.
They relaxed. They ate. They took to the rides. They shopped for deals. And, many enjoyed the entertainment on the main stage presented by WDEL.
About those deals? Many could be found amidst the garden, flower and plant stands and tents.
Wilmington Flower Market Plant Chair Linda Lauria has been affiliated with the event for more than three decades. She encouraged visitors to check out the donor plant tent.
"Of course, it's the best plant tent in the whole flower market. All of our plants have been donated. People dig them up out of their yard and bring them in. You never know what you're going to find," Lauria said.
Jill Althouse-Wood found plenty: a short time after the Flower Market opened, she was toting a full shopping basket.
"I've got presents for my mother-in-law, and then some for myself. I got some things for the front door. I'm pretty excited," Althouse-Wood said. "I wanted to come and get the most selection, so I visited my favorite artisans and bought up lots of the good stuff.
Liz Parker, who moved from North Jersey not long ago, was with her two young children and was impressed seeing the Flower Market for the first time.
"Very, very cool - very interesting, and we're very excited," Parker said. "There's a lot more things than I thought were going to be here and it's a beautiful day."
The Flower Market benefits children's charities, and according to the forecast the weather will cooperate all three days - a great source of relief to Lauria and the fleet of volunteers who keep the Flower Market going
"We're just really glad to see we're back in full swing."